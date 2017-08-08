When a game show legend starts mocking the media and the Left by complaining about supposed ‘leaks’ from the Wheel Of Fortune staff, YOU KNOW you’ve reached peak 2017.

We know, we keep thinking we’ve hit the peak but man …

I'm tired of the leaks coming from Wheel staff! No, I'm not being replaced by Steve Harvey. And Vanna is not in prison! — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) August 3, 2017

ALL LIES!

Steve Harvey … heh.

These are some BAD leaks, Pat.

Of course he came full circle and really hit it out of the park with this follow-up tweet about politicians:

Most of our politicians have discovered that controlling lives is more fulfilling than fixing potholes. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) August 4, 2017

Pat didn’t even need to buy a vowel.

Nailed it.

Government is now more about controlling lives than it’s original function of securing borders and protecting the people.

Protect, not control.

They discovered that blaming some for potholes and fundraising off the anger is more fulfilling — braindread (@icantbrain) August 4, 2017

They’d rather blame Trump for potholes than actually fix them. Fair point.

….and to add insult to injury, no one is filling the potholes. — Jonathan Hamilton (@ConservativeBBQ) August 5, 2017

Truth.

