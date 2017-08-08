When a game show legend starts mocking the media and the Left by complaining about supposed ‘leaks’ from the Wheel Of Fortune staff, YOU KNOW you’ve reached peak 2017.

We know, we keep thinking we’ve hit the peak but man …

ALL LIES!

Steve Harvey … heh.

These are some BAD leaks, Pat.

Trending

Of course he came full circle and really hit it out of the park with this follow-up tweet about politicians:

Pat didn’t even need to buy a vowel.

Nailed it.

Government is now more about controlling lives than it’s original function of securing borders and protecting the people.

Protect, not control.

They’d rather blame Trump for potholes than actually fix them. Fair point.

Truth.

Related:

Fake News: So much for the ‘leaked’ climate report in the New York Times; Al Gore hardest hit

Shameless LIARS! CNN gets DECIMATED for blatantly lying about #GoogleManifesto content

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: governmentPat Sajakpoliticians