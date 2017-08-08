People. There are just some symbols that you can’t ‘reclaim’ … the Swastika is one of them. Sorry. It will never ever mean anything in modern-day society other than the murder of millions of innocent Jews.

So yeah, this is dumb.

Like lighting-your-farts-on-fire dumb.

Like drinking-milk-past-its-expiration-date dumb.

Like eating-sushi-from-a-gas-station dumb.

Dumb.

Clothing Company Attempts to Reclaim Swastika for LGBTQ People: https://t.co/tIEJ3FRitF pic.twitter.com/8rZwX80pCs — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) August 7, 2017

NO.

One billion kinds of no. — Jeremy C. Fox (@JeremyCFox) August 7, 2017

NO NO NO NO and no.

This should go well. — Klauss S. (@TheRealKlauss) August 8, 2017

So much no.

I'm sensing a pattern, and it's not reclamation pic.twitter.com/jsfWqWAsM6 — Int'l Man of Covfefe (@yitzyy) August 8, 2017

Eeep.

WTF — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 8, 2017

WTF indeed.

They're on to you — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 8, 2017

Quiet you.

Swastika is symbol of Hinduism and Buddhism. Its shocking that in era of internet there is so many uninformed people. — Lav (@LavBunny) August 7, 2017

Tell us another one.

Sure. So I'm sure you agree that the confederate flag is a symbol of heritage? It's not what it was was, but what people think it is. — Juli Caldwell (@ImJuliCaldwell) August 8, 2017

POW!

This is the EXACT face this editor made when she read the tweet – wait, maybe a little more head shaking but close.

This is why people are not longer taking SocJus seriously. https://t.co/ZtdnLtgM0y — Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) August 8, 2017

Let’s not pretend anyone ever really did take them seriously.

This is a joke, right? Please tell me this is satire or some kind of bizarro Shia Lebouff "art" or something — Chris Abbott (@thechrisabbott) August 8, 2017

When real life is stranger than Shia Lebeouf they’ve gone too far.

"We explore boundaries. We push them forward." Gtfo. They sell t-shirts. Garbage. — John Norris (@Jonnynono) August 7, 2017

‘Nuff said.

