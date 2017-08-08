People. There are just some symbols that you can’t ‘reclaim’ … the Swastika is one of them. Sorry. It will never ever mean anything in modern-day society other than the murder of millions of innocent Jews.
So yeah, this is dumb.
Like lighting-your-farts-on-fire dumb.
Like drinking-milk-past-its-expiration-date dumb.
Like eating-sushi-from-a-gas-station dumb.
Dumb.
Clothing Company Attempts to Reclaim Swastika for LGBTQ People: https://t.co/tIEJ3FRitF pic.twitter.com/8rZwX80pCs
— Out Magazine (@outmagazine) August 7, 2017
NO.
One billion kinds of no.
— Jeremy C. Fox (@JeremyCFox) August 7, 2017
NO NO NO NO and no.
This should go well.
— Klauss S. (@TheRealKlauss) August 8, 2017
So much no.
I'm sensing a pattern, and it's not reclamation pic.twitter.com/jsfWqWAsM6
— Int'l Man of Covfefe (@yitzyy) August 8, 2017
Eeep.
WTF
— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 8, 2017
WTF indeed.
They're on to you
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 8, 2017
Quiet you.
Swastika is symbol of Hinduism and Buddhism. Its shocking that in era of internet there is so many uninformed people.
— Lav (@LavBunny) August 7, 2017
Tell us another one.
Sure. So I'm sure you agree that the confederate flag is a symbol of heritage?
It's not what it was was, but what people think it is.
— Juli Caldwell (@ImJuliCaldwell) August 8, 2017
POW!
— C-Shellن (@Isla_78) August 8, 2017
This is the EXACT face this editor made when she read the tweet – wait, maybe a little more head shaking but close.
This is why people are not longer taking SocJus seriously. https://t.co/ZtdnLtgM0y
— Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) August 8, 2017
Let’s not pretend anyone ever really did take them seriously.
This is a joke, right? Please tell me this is satire or some kind of bizarro Shia Lebouff "art" or something
— Chris Abbott (@thechrisabbott) August 8, 2017
When real life is stranger than Shia Lebeouf they’ve gone too far.
"We explore boundaries. We push them forward." Gtfo. They sell t-shirts. Garbage.
— John Norris (@Jonnynono) August 7, 2017
‘Nuff said.
