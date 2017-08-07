Al Gore has released (another) movie, this one called ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’; full transparency, we’d forgotten about his first movie. Guess it wasn’t all that memorable? Ratings for the new movie are less than stellar, with IMDB giving it 5.2 out of 10 stars.

On that note, Twitter came up with #ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie, as if we needed more reasons other than it’s Al Gore’s movie to NOT see it …

Here are some of the best:

That’s enough for us not to see it.

There are too many to count. #ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie — Jerry Markon (@JerryMarkon) August 7, 2017

Dude, we’ll seriously be here ALL day.

Heh.

#ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie I've seen Al Gore. Heard him over 5 minutes. That's pretty much anyone needs to know everything about him. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) August 7, 2017

Why would people pay good money to listen to Al Gore talk about ANYTHING?

#ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie my yard has been overrun with Polar Bears foraging for food. I'm a little occupied. — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) August 7, 2017

Freakin’ polar bears!

The CO2 emissions created as you drive to the theater will melt three glaciers. #ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie — Prepper Frog (@TueborFrog) August 7, 2017

In fact the CO2 emissions we created writing this story killed a dozen polar bears and a couple of baby sea lions.

#ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie

Because we're in a nationwide famine, NYC & Florida are gone.. right? I mean, that's what the 1st movie said.. — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) August 7, 2017

Florida is GONE.

Don't have boots to wade through the bullshit #ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 7, 2017

Boots and stilts.

#ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie

I'm too busy waiting for climate change to transform my properties in AZ into beachfront properties. — Catt (@CattHarmony) August 7, 2017

#ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie Driving to a movie theater causes climate change. — Gringo Suave 🇬🇺 (@2009superglide) August 7, 2017

Right?!

#ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie because I'm to busy working to pay my little electric bill that is 1/34 of his — Jill (@Jillyterese) August 7, 2017

Ouch.

#ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie

You might see lena Dunham there — Save America (@WinnaWinna2016) August 7, 2017

Dear God NO!

duh, because we all died from global warming #ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie pic.twitter.com/HOE3ClVcw6 — iTweetTherefore I am (@MuffinAndElliot) August 7, 2017

Duh.

It probably has Manbearpig in it #ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie pic.twitter.com/BCgOfLtVcq — Retired MP (@Bravo10thDoug) August 7, 2017

Ha! We see what you did there.

#ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie

ANTIFA was blocking the road. — Kenny in Cleveland (@kennylatimer216) August 7, 2017

#ReasonsNotToSeeAlGoresMovie Because the doomsday predictions in his last movie were flat wrong. Reminds me of the 2012 #MayanCalendar BS pic.twitter.com/VIJ33RiquS — We Are John Galt (@redeemthestory) August 7, 2017

The end is DEFINITELY near! Dogs and cats, living together … MASS HYSTERIA.

