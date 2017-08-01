Seems Chris Cillizza is showing signs of fatigue in reporting the news.

It’s gotta be ROUGH for the media these days … ha!

Gosh, maybe if he and the rest of the media hasn’t spent the last eight years with their heads conveniently up their backsides, reporting actual news wouldn’t be such a hardship for them.

Not sure how they can manage, it’s so TOUGH.

Ok, that’s just gnarly.

The majority of them spent 2009-2016 writing about Obama’s favorite color and how amazing he was on Jimmy Fallon.

Heh.

When you’ve been on vacation for such a long time it can be tough to get back into the swing of things.

Someone get Chris a tissue.

