Seems Chris Cillizza is showing signs of fatigue in reporting the news.

It’s gotta be ROUGH for the media these days … ha!

There are no more slow news days — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 1, 2017

Gosh, maybe if he and the rest of the media hasn’t spent the last eight years with their heads conveniently up their backsides, reporting actual news wouldn’t be such a hardship for them.

8 year break taking it's toll. https://t.co/q8O661RPTv — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2017

Not sure how they can manage, it’s so TOUGH.

No more daily tongue baths for Obama, you mean. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 1, 2017

Ok, that’s just gnarly.

Well, to be honest, there were none from 2009-2016. It's just that the media ignored everything — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) August 1, 2017

The majority of them spent 2009-2016 writing about Obama’s favorite color and how amazing he was on Jimmy Fallon.

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG … — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) August 1, 2017

Heh.

Well you've been on vaca for 8 years. Time to act like you have a job to do. — Dr. Helmholtz Coil (@HSmorgenblass) August 1, 2017

When you’ve been on vacation for such a long time it can be tough to get back into the swing of things.

Someone get Chris a tissue.

