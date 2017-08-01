Well this was just asking for trouble …

Define socialism in 140 characters or less — Atrios (@Atrios) July 31, 2017

And of course being that it was Socialism and all, Matt Yglesias was front and center … after all it seems to be one of his favorite things:

Capitalism is the exploitation of man by man whereas socialism is the complete opposite. https://t.co/yv0Zam7KMF — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 31, 2017

Hrm. We feel the need to fix this for Matt: Socialism is the exploitation of man by government. Yeah, that works.

Good, give me your entire income and savings, and I'll give you back what you need to live on. — (((JeffMcIrish))) (@JeffMcIrish) August 1, 2017

Ask the Venezuelans what they think, asshole. — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) July 31, 2017

Ouch.

You lean heavily on the stupid side, dont you? — Sniffles DaClown (@BattleHamster1) August 1, 2017

He leans heavily on the socialist side which is basically leaning on the stupid side so this tweet totally works.

Still waiting for you to redistribute your greater wealth my way… — Steele MangoSprite🍹 (@botticellicream) July 31, 2017

True.

Socialism is the complete domination of the individual by the govt.

Submit or die.

Capitalism is agreement to exchange by individuals. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) August 1, 2017

socialism is the exploitation of all men, for the good of the more equal pigs. — cold dead Cadaver (@JohnFict) August 1, 2017

No, capitalism is where we serve one another. Socialism is where you take my stuff, by force. — TheForgottenMan 🇺🇸 (@US395) July 31, 2017

Why are progressives so set on taking stuff from others? Didn’t they learn NOT to do that in kindergarten?

Maybe not.

By "exploitation", you must mean mutually beneficial voluntary interaction. By "complete opposite", you must mean totalitarian enslavement. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) August 1, 2017

What he really meant was Capitalism is mean and Socialism is nice.

Seriously, that’s what it boils down to for people like Matt.

This is a stupid take, even for you. — El Libertario (@edalexport) August 1, 2017

That’s pretty stupid.

Gold star for Python!

UPDATED:

FYI, Matt may have been making a joke …

That was an actual Soviet joke! (You probably know that already…) — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) July 31, 2017

On that note, we’re not sure which is funnier, his joke or the fact that he has said enough ridiculous stuff in the past that people thought this was just him? Maybe both.

