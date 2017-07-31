Hey Brian, maybe worry more about your own outlet? It would seem someone is a little fussy about Fox & Friends being called the most powerful TV show in America. Perhaps if Brian worked more and complained less his show would garner a more powerful position?
HA HA HA … sorry, we totally just cracked ourselves up.
Check it out:
There's even more pressure when the president is watching. CC: @FoxAndFriends https://t.co/koZzf8UTDN pic.twitter.com/wYcEd6uaGu
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 31, 2017
Nag nag nag. You know Brian got all excited because he could use someone else to attack Fox & Friends; it must really burn his backside that he’s just not all that important.
Stop obsessing with Fox and Friends and worry about your own brand. @CNN is #FakeNews!
— Ireland for Trump (@IrishforTrump71) July 31, 2017
CNN has done a good deal of damage to themselves, yes.
— Will Pardon-Cretins (@bywillpollock) July 31, 2017
Poor lil guy.
— N8wide ♜ (@n8wide75) July 31, 2017
Someone really does seem to have a serious case of sour grapes here.
IS this like "no one watches my show so I have to recount the awesome quote I used on twitter"?
— Rob (@RAngelich) July 31, 2017
Yup.
Pretty much.
Related:
‘This is brutal’! Wolf Blitzer scolds CNN reporter for using ‘not good sources’