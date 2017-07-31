So not even 10 days in and Anthony Scaramucci (The MOOCH) is out. Wonder if he blew the press corps another kiss as he exited?

Moments after reporting on the firing of Anthony Scaramucci, this editor hightailed it over to the Sean Spicer parody account’s (@sean_spicier) timeline to see his reaction …

Ok, so we sorta had the same reaction.

Full transparency.

Even his biggest doubters and critics likely didn’t see him being fired after only 10 days on the job.

Maybe Trump should’a listened to Spicer?

And Spicier?

Heh.

There’s hope yet!

