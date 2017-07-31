So not even 10 days in and Anthony Scaramucci (The MOOCH) is out. Wonder if he blew the press corps another kiss as he exited?
BREAKING: Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director, sources tell @ABC News. https://t.co/8UupHPDBNs pic.twitter.com/5NPtF4eizE
— ABC News (@ABC) July 31, 2017
Moments after reporting on the firing of Anthony Scaramucci, this editor hightailed it over to the Sean Spicer parody account’s (@sean_spicier) timeline to see his reaction …
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 31, 2017
Ok, so we sorta had the same reaction.
Full transparency.
I told you. Actually thought it would be a couple months
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 31, 2017
Even his biggest doubters and critics likely didn’t see him being fired after only 10 days on the job.
Maybe Trump should’a listened to Spicer?
I'm still available @realDonaldTrump
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 31, 2017
And Spicier?
Let this be a lesson to everybody:
What Steve Bannon does on his own time is nobody's business
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 31, 2017
Wonder what kind of severance package you get for 10 days of employment
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 31, 2017
Heh.
I knew this tweet would be here….. rooting for you spicy!!
— 🇺🇸Jensen Covfefe (@S_L_J730) July 31, 2017
I'd vote for that! Damn, you'd shake things up!
— Julie Patrick Clark (@JulesGuitar) July 31, 2017
We would love to keep you! 😂😂😂
— Michele IronCastle (@mpillette) July 31, 2017
Can we have one moment of complete honesty here on Twitter and admit @sean_spicier was a much better Press Secretary than @PressSec Spicer?
— Bob Keller (@Wizardfkap) July 31, 2017
There’s hope yet!
