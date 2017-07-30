Southern Poverty Law Center pushed a garbage piece accusing any black people who don’t fall within a certain type of agenda of being a ‘white troll behind a black face.’

We can’t even make this up.

White trolls are spreading hate by pretending to be black through fake Twitter accounts. https://t.co/0YYBU2TQJC by @neharashid_ — SPLC (@splcenter) March 23, 2017

From NPR:

Over the past few months, Black Twitter has noticed an increase in the number of white trolls creating fake Twitter accounts. Newkirk says he first noticed this around election time last year, when people began posting directions on how to create these fake accounts on websites and forums. So far, Newkirk says he has encountered four or five fake white troll accounts since last year’s elections, but it is difficult to identify them all the time. “It could very well be that some of the hateful stuff I get in my mentions is from fake accounts that I haven’t yet identified,” he says.

Hateful stuff? Because black people only post a certain way on certain topics?

Umm, that’s racist.

SPLC is just embarrassing at this point.

Case in point:

I have actually been accused of this. Liberals are so scared of independent thought they think blacks HAVE to act a certain way on twitter? https://t.co/jxuaZoY9tw — Mrs_Pinky85 (@mrs_pinky85) July 29, 2017

And the answer is yes.

True. They are afraid of us. Afraid we'll tell the truth & be heard, understood & believed. — queb (@quebryant) July 30, 2017

They need to keep pushing a certain agenda, otherwise the Left has zero to actually campaign on.

OMG, how insulting. But SPLC also thinks Christians & Ben Carson are terrorists. — mary (@mpg25mary) July 30, 2017

Clearly only certain types of black Americans qualify as being black, according to SPLC. Otherwise they’re obviously just a bunch of white people pretending to be black.

Welcome to peak stupid, 2017.

