President Trump has been tweeting a good deal about the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, and for the most part his tweets have been pure Trump.

Case in point:

He’s not wrong, the world is watching and there should be competition across straight lines.

Seems something the president said in this particular tweet triggered the House Democrats:

Nancy Pelosi, is that you?

OMG the amount of drama and sanctimonious BS in this one tweet surely can’t be beaten.

Or can it.

Weak.

Sure doesn’t seem to hurt him.

We’ve always known Democrats think people in general are stupid. They still haven’t figured out smug and condescending don’t win elections … no one tell them.

They aren’t working for all Americans, just for the Americans who agree with and vote for them.

Duh.

