President Trump has been tweeting a good deal about the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, and for the most part his tweets have been pure Trump.

Case in point:

Don't give up Republican Senators, the World is watching: Repeal & Replace…and go to 51 votes (nuke option), get Cross State Lines & more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2017

He’s not wrong, the world is watching and there should be competition across straight lines.

Seems something the president said in this particular tweet triggered the House Democrats:

Nothing can defeat the power of millions of hard working Americans denouncing your GOP effort to rip away their health care. Nothing. Nada. https://t.co/jyvkxGpmMY — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 30, 2017

Nancy Pelosi, is that you?

OMG the amount of drama and sanctimonious BS in this one tweet surely can’t be beaten.

Or can it.

By the way: "nada" means "nothing" in Spanish. — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 30, 2017

Weak.

This is why Trump won https://t.co/GDUvXhd2KL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 30, 2017

Sure doesn’t seem to hurt him.

"democrat" means "nothing" in English. — Calico Lobster (@keepontheporch) July 30, 2017

Demsplaining. — Eric S. King (@EricSKing) July 30, 2017

Most people know that nada means nothing, who among us didn’t take Spanish in high school — Dan (@Proxy_Tank) July 30, 2017

We’ve always known Democrats think people in general are stupid. They still haven’t figured out smug and condescending don’t win elections … no one tell them.

Scorn and contempt for the President are awesome ways to convince people you're working for all Americans 👏👍👌 — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) July 30, 2017

They aren’t working for all Americans, just for the Americans who agree with and vote for them.

Duh.

