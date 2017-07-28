Never forget … the Internet is FOREVER.

And it never forgets.

Why for the love of God why https://t.co/MZtYXqpU1I — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 28, 2017

We have no idea, Jake.

Here’s what he’s asking God about …

Ok but the 1996 DNC was lit pic.twitter.com/nuHp1lBND8 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 29, 2016

Nothing like watching a bunch of middle-aged and older Democrats doing the Macarena.

For the record I BARELY edited this. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 29, 2016

Any day now, SMOD.

I want to look away. But I just can't. I just keep watching. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) July 28, 2017

It’s mesmerizing, ain’t it?

Judge not lest ye be judged in the year of our No Diggity. I believe there is video of the dance floor of this wedding. pic.twitter.com/VGhIlwbBlE — dl willson (@im2b) July 28, 2017

OOF, HA HA HA.

Nice hair, Jake.

It was the 90s — we all made some choices that we'd take back. — Blake Robinson (@blake) July 28, 2017

The 90s rocked though. Before we knew terror could find its way into our borders and kill thousands – we were still innocent for the most part of the evils of the world. Heck back then you could still walk to the gates at the airport with your friends and family.

And apparently dance the Macarena at the DNC.

It could always be worse…. pic.twitter.com/r3GEOmD9TN — Letitia Gutierrez (@LejanATX) July 28, 2017

Ugh, don’t remind us.

And curtain.

TGIF!

