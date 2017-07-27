Mayor DeBlasio clearly wants to make sure we all know that he thinks trans people are not a disruption … it’s just those dratted homeless people who pose a problem.
Right, Bill?
Trans people are not a disruption.
Trans people are not a disruption.
Trans people are not a disruption.
Trans people are not a disruption. https://t.co/UUuNvScjeQ
— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 26, 2017
There an echo in here or what?
What DeBlasio really meant was:
Get the homeless off my train
Get the homeless off my train
Get the homeless off my train https://t.co/M0hCYlIkLJ
— Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) July 27, 2017
Heh. Guess so.
But the homeless are, aren't they, you Commie hypocrite?.
BUSTED: https://t.co/1Wepfs4B2Y
— But…Conservatives! (@Gooms) July 26, 2017
We can already see where this is going, Bill, and it ain’t good.
How bout next time a NYPD officer is killed you focus on that instead of protesting the president in Germany? Or fix the MTA, your choice.
— Josh Sippie (@sippenator101) July 26, 2017
These Democrats really need to start thinking before they tweet.
Then again what would we make fun of?
Scratch that.
"Thou protesth too much." SHAKESPEARE
— Yeeeech (@Yeeeeeech) July 27, 2017
Heck, his tweet about trans people was a disruption on its own.
the mayor is a disruption.
The mayor is a disruption.
The mayor doesn't represent all of NYC.
— JoeRiv (@joeriv) July 26, 2017
Ain’t THAT the truth.
