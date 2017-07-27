Mayor DeBlasio clearly wants to make sure we all know that he thinks trans people are not a disruption … it’s just those dratted homeless people who pose a problem.

Right, Bill?

Trans people are not a disruption.

Trans people are not a disruption.

Trans people are not a disruption.

Trans people are not a disruption. https://t.co/UUuNvScjeQ — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 26, 2017

There an echo in here or what?

What DeBlasio really meant was: Get the homeless off my train

Get the homeless off my train

Get the homeless off my train https://t.co/M0hCYlIkLJ — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) July 27, 2017

Heh. Guess so.

But the homeless are, aren't they, you Commie hypocrite?. BUSTED: https://t.co/1Wepfs4B2Y — But…Conservatives! (@Gooms) July 26, 2017

We can already see where this is going, Bill, and it ain’t good.

How bout next time a NYPD officer is killed you focus on that instead of protesting the president in Germany? Or fix the MTA, your choice. — Josh Sippie (@sippenator101) July 26, 2017

These Democrats really need to start thinking before they tweet.

Then again what would we make fun of?

Scratch that.

"Thou protesth too much." SHAKESPEARE — Yeeeech (@Yeeeeeech) July 27, 2017

Heck, his tweet about trans people was a disruption on its own.

the mayor is a disruption.

The mayor is a disruption.

The mayor doesn't represent all of NYC. — JoeRiv (@joeriv) July 26, 2017

Ain’t THAT the truth.

