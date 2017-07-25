Sorry Democrats, but according to Peter Daou it’s ALL YOUR FAULT that the GOP will be ‘stripping healthcare away from millions’ because you didn’t work hard enough to elect Hillary Clinton.

Can’t make this crap up.

Millions of people losing #healthcare is the direct result of those on the right, left, and in the media who smeared and demonized Hillary. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 25, 2017

Yeah! It’s all your fault! If only you had elected his queen none of this would be happening.

Seriously, has there ever been a more uninformed, obsessive fan of a politician than Peter Daou? We’re almost embarrassed for him.

Almost.

And just to add; It's not over till it's over, but this is a terrible setback for Americans. Elections have consequences. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 25, 2017

HA HA HA.

Not at all, but blaming this result on "demonizing" a candidate who didn't run on policy is absurd. — Austin (@lethalweapontoo) July 25, 2017

Careful, don’t talk bad about Peter’s girl. Heh.

Not the damn time, dude. — Occasional Optimist (@StarshipTech) July 25, 2017

It’s always time for Peter to tweet his adoration for the Wicked Witch of the Pantsuits.

And wow, if you thought Peter was a little nutty? Try reading through the threads that follow Daou’s tweets – the Left is totally unhinged. They seriously think the GOP is going to KILL THEM ALL and that apparently before Obamacare existed, people were just dying left and right in the streets.

Check it out:

The blood of thousands of Americans is on #GOP hands—all are responsible, all will pay one way or another. We are the People. We are coming. — Michael Jones (@Mike_Jones28) July 25, 2017

Sorry, but it makes us laugh every time someone on the Left tweets all tough.

Ok, we may have laughed out loud reading this one.

Remember this date, the date one group of people decided the fate of millions against overwhelming disapproval all for tax cuts for wealthy — Cathleen Delaney (@texasDNP) July 25, 2017

The irony of this tweet, and how ignorant the Left is about what Obamacare did to millions of Americans; they lost insurance, they lost doctors, some people even died because of Obamacare.

Which was decided by a group of DEMOCRATS and we remember THAT date because it was Christmas Eve.

But tell us more about how evil Republicans are.

Related:

VP Pence breaks tie, Senate will begin formal debate to repeal and replace Obamacare

‘I hope he dies right now’: John McCain returns to Senate following cancer diagnosis, begins The Triggering

CHARGE! Conservatives DESTROY hyperbole queen Nancy Pelosi, take over lame #SaveACA tag

‘Whatevs, Chief Full Of Sh*t’: Elizabeth Warren says ZOMG the GOP will DESTROY HEALTH CARE