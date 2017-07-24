Well this is just nuclear-level dumbassery:

You ridiculous, ridiculous woman, this is a Texas saying. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/fDXO9MYi4f — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 24, 2017

Felt that one over here, Dana.

We GET IT Shannon, we ALL GET IT, you don’t like guns. But MAYBE do a teensy bit of research on guns in general before you attempt to take on gun and Second Amendment advocates.

Here is more about the "Come and take it" historic slogan: https://t.co/9g4nX9o0Z3 pic.twitter.com/mv0kR61Fpw — Alexander Muse (@amuse) July 24, 2017

Otherwise you just look, well … ridiculous.

she knows it means & why she said it: she's just an idiot. — Ranveer Singh (@RightWingCurry) July 24, 2017

It could well be that she does indeed know what it means and was just playing stupid for her base … as if she would have to ‘play’ stupid.

And let’s not pretend she gives a damn about Scalise:

Like she gives a flying fiddle about Steve Scalise anyway… — C.J. (@grandtejas) July 24, 2017

Of course she doesn’t, it’s all about who and what she can use to go after guns and our rights.

I believe that @ShannonRWatts is sadly delusional. She sees what she is incentivized to see. — Rob Hill (@Rob_N_SoCal) July 24, 2017

Those Bloomberg dollars ain’t gonna spend themselves.

Related:

‘STUFF IT’: Conservative women light WaPo feminist UP for attacking Sarah Huckabee Sanders