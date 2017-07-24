Well this is just nuclear-level dumbassery:
You ridiculous, ridiculous woman, this is a Texas saying. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/fDXO9MYi4f
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 24, 2017
Felt that one over here, Dana.
We GET IT Shannon, we ALL GET IT, you don’t like guns. But MAYBE do a teensy bit of research on guns in general before you attempt to take on gun and Second Amendment advocates.
Here is more about the "Come and take it" historic slogan: https://t.co/9g4nX9o0Z3 pic.twitter.com/mv0kR61Fpw
— Alexander Muse (@amuse) July 24, 2017
Otherwise you just look, well … ridiculous.
she knows it means & why she said it: she's just an idiot.
— Ranveer Singh (@RightWingCurry) July 24, 2017
It could well be that she does indeed know what it means and was just playing stupid for her base … as if she would have to ‘play’ stupid.
And let’s not pretend she gives a damn about Scalise:
Like she gives a flying fiddle about Steve Scalise anyway…
— C.J. (@grandtejas) July 24, 2017
Of course she doesn’t, it’s all about who and what she can use to go after guns and our rights.
I believe that @ShannonRWatts is sadly delusional. She sees what she is incentivized to see.
— Rob Hill (@Rob_N_SoCal) July 24, 2017
Those Bloomberg dollars ain’t gonna spend themselves.
Related:
‘STUFF IT’: Conservative women light WaPo feminist UP for attacking Sarah Huckabee Sanders