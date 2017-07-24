Well this is just nuclear-level dumbassery:

Felt that one over here, Dana.

We GET IT Shannon, we ALL GET IT, you don’t like guns. But MAYBE do a teensy bit of research on guns in general before you attempt to take on gun and Second Amendment advocates.

Trending

Otherwise you just look, well … ridiculous.

It could well be that she does indeed know what it means and was just playing stupid for her base … as if she would have to ‘play’ stupid.

And let’s not pretend she gives a damn about Scalise:

Of course she doesn’t, it’s all about who and what she can use to go after guns and our rights.

Those Bloomberg dollars ain’t gonna spend themselves.

Related:

‘STUFF IT’: Conservative women light WaPo feminist UP for attacking Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschgun controlShannon WattsTexas