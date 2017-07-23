Apparently having health insurance will save your life.

Who knew? Clearly Chelsea Clinton THOUGHT she knew.

Yes, health insurance saves lives: https://t.co/F10v2EYKR6 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 21, 2017

Except that’s not exactly true, unless you’re pushing the Obamacare narrative and carrying the progressive water that says government should magically provide health insurance to everyone.

No. Doctors do numbnuts. — Joel Capizzi (@joel_capizzi) July 22, 2017

Democrats continue to confuse health insurance with health care, which makes the Obamacare argument so damn annoying. Ok that’s not entirely true, the idea of Obamacare is annoying all on its own, but the notion that having insurance means you automatically get care is pretty stupid too.

No. Health proveders save lives. Health insurance finances the service as well as tax Americans. — Lamar Jones (@LamarodjobJones) July 21, 2017

Oh yeah, that’s how it works.

Or doesn’t work these days.

Right. The quality isn't there. Try to explain to our patients on Medicaid why they can't see a doctor. — Rebecca Oden (@rebeccaOden1) July 21, 2017

Medicaid actually is government-run health insurance, sorta like the VA. And both programs are a disaster, ask anyone who depends on either one.

"And the award for the least surprising conclusion to any study 2017 goes to…" — Son of a Quiche (@SonOfAQuiche) July 21, 2017

Heh.

Guess we missed all of those people croaking in the streets before they passed Obamacare, eh Chelsea?

