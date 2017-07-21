Ted Cruz was on Fox & Friends this morning talking about the importance of their PROMISE to repeal Obamacare. They have been promising us for SEVEN YEARS if you elect us we’ll get rid of it.

Since Obamacare passed, Republicans have been telling the American people, “if you elect us, we’ll get rid of it!” pic.twitter.com/JKpgaP0p82 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 21, 2017

Don’t mess with Texas y’all.

“We said give us the house, they did. We said give us the senate, they did. We said give us the White House, they did.”

Boooooooooom all damn day.

Cruz followed up on Twitter:

We have to deliver now. I believe we can come together. We have to. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 21, 2017

Yes the GOP has to, or the people will vote them out.

We kinda like, elected u to do that. What are u guys eating at five star restaurants and playing croquet even doing over there? Repeal it… — Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) July 21, 2017

Seems Ted Cruz is only one of a handful of Republicans who understands this.

If Republicans don't come together and get it done NOW, this country will be in serious, irreversible trouble. — Scott C. Robertson (@OHIOINTEL) July 21, 2017

Amen.

Thank you for taking the lead on this and trying to make something happen. — Steven P (@Saphrog) July 21, 2017

Someone’s got to.

#RepealObamacareNow

