Ted Cruz was on Fox & Friends this morning talking about the importance of their PROMISE to repeal Obamacare. They have been promising us for SEVEN YEARS if you elect us we’ll get rid of it.

Don’t mess with Texas y’all.

“We said give us the house, they did. We said give us the senate, they did. We said give us the White House, they did.”

Boooooooooom all damn day.

Cruz followed up on Twitter:

Trending

Yes the GOP has to, or the people will vote them out.

Seems Ted Cruz is only one of a handful of Republicans who understands this.

Amen.

Someone’s got to.

#RepealObamacareNow

Related:

‘Scalise was NOT available for comment’: Nancy Pelosi claims GOP budget stirs up violence

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GOPObamaCareTed Cruz