It certainly seems to be raining crap all over self-proclaimed activist and Women’s March leader, Linda Sarsour.

And sadly (hilariously?) she caused this latest crapstorm by accusing Jake Tapper of all people of being alt-right when he called out the Women’s March for supporting and celebrating a cop killer.

.@jaketapper joins the ranks of the alt-right to target me online. Welcome to the party. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 18, 2017

Oh brother. Because only the alt-right would ever DARE disagree with Linda.

Just rolled our eyes so hard it actually hurt.

Seems even Kurt “Got Caught Searching for Tentacle Porn” Eichenwald took issue with Linda over Jake Tapper:

I've paid little attention to controversies involving you. But if ur calling @jaketapper alt-right? Not a big credibility boost for u. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 19, 2017

Kurt read my tweet again. He also thinks a woman who wants to eradicate Muslims is great. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 19, 2017

Ever the victim.

@Ayaan is great, her opposition to your close minded fundamentalist beliefs will forever be your only basis for disliking her. — GrantaClaus (@Grantpa23) July 19, 2017

Linda really has become her own worst enemy, and the worst enemy of the Women’s March.

Wonder if they’ll figure that out.

