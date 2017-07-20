It certainly seems to be raining crap all over self-proclaimed activist and Women’s March leader, Linda Sarsour.

And sadly (hilariously?) she caused this latest crapstorm by accusing Jake Tapper of all people of being alt-right when he called out the Women’s March for supporting and celebrating a cop killer.

Oh brother. Because only the alt-right would ever DARE disagree with Linda.

Just rolled our eyes so hard it actually hurt.

Seems even Kurt “Got Caught Searching for Tentacle Porn” Eichenwald took issue with Linda over Jake Tapper:

Ever the victim.

Linda really has become her own worst enemy, and the worst enemy of the Women’s March.

Wonder if they’ll figure that out.

