Can’t keep a good senator down … especially not John McCain:

Even after surgery to remove a clot and the discovery of cancer, McCain has tweeted twice today, this ‘gratitude’ tweet and another on Syria.

Let the haters hate, John McCain ain’t got time for that.

Check out the outpouring of support, prayers and respect (for a change):

And we should note that even some famous Lefties were front and center wishing the senator well:

Sometimes in a world of ugly it’s good to take a look at the not so ugly.

Godspeed, senator.

