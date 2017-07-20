Can’t keep a good senator down … especially not John McCain:

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017

Even after surgery to remove a clot and the discovery of cancer, McCain has tweeted twice today, this ‘gratitude’ tweet and another on Syria.

Let the haters hate, John McCain ain’t got time for that.

Check out the outpouring of support, prayers and respect (for a change):

We'll keep up prayers for your recovery, Senator. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 20, 2017

All my love & best wishes to @SenJohnMcCain — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) July 20, 2017

As a liberal, we still support you no matter what…Stay strong bro!!! — PHIL 4 REAL (@IAMPHIL4REAL) July 20, 2017

Get well. Please! — David Tarp (@TarpCPH) July 20, 2017

We all Love you John, even if we don't all agree with your political views. Get well soon. — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) July 20, 2017

And we should note that even some famous Lefties were front and center wishing the senator well:

You got this!!! 🙏🙏🙏 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 20, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with @SenJohnMcCain, a true hero. Cancer is up against one of America's toughest fighters. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 20, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Sometimes in a world of ugly it’s good to take a look at the not so ugly.

Godspeed, senator.

