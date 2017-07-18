Women are equal BUT shouldn’t go to jail when they break the law … or something.

Sorry Kamala but that is INCREDIBLY sexist.

We must be a voice for the most vulnerable and voiceless, and work to give them dignity. #WomenUnshackled pic.twitter.com/7yHjqNMDCB — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2017

We must work to give women who broke the law and were convicted and sentenced their dignity?

Democrats.

Hate to be a big ol’ party pooper, but when a woman goes to jail in America odds are she has earned those shackles. Unlike other women who are shackled around the world.

Call me when the #WomenUnshackled movement chooses to take on the Islamists. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 18, 2017

These women definitely need Kamala’s help, which means she won’t bother.

The whole point of the tag though is reverse sexism if you think about it; women can do the crime but can’t do the time?

Insane liberals are tweeting the hashtag #WomenUnshackled calling for convicted women to be released from prison just because they are women — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) July 18, 2017

Oh sweet baby carrots …

So if a woman murders you, you think she should avoid prison? Just checking your logic here. #WomenUnshackled https://t.co/RLBrHhk9ez — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) July 18, 2017

Apparently.

So, feminists want "equality" but they don't want women serving equal time for the same crimes men commit? Sounds legit. #WomenUnshackled — Not Elizabeth (@BasedElizabeth) July 18, 2017

Something like that.

Convicted criminals

who happen to be women… THEY are the most vulnerable & voiceless now?

Not their victims right?#WomenUnshackled 👈BS https://t.co/FIBQQ7BVdu — PSparkleMAGA🇺🇸 (@PeeSparkle) July 18, 2017

Yesterday, @womensmarch complained that cons were (rightly) angry over their touting a cop killer as a hero. today: #WomenUnshackled pic.twitter.com/DD5bz9Cyqc — Bonny Dee (@ihate_everyone2) July 18, 2017

If we rolled our eyes any further back into our heads they’d get stuck there.

At first glance I knew this hashtag had to be some liberal BS, I was right.#WomenUnshackled — Josh (@JoshNoneYaBiz) July 18, 2017

Liberal BS hashtags are pretty predictable.

