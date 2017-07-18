Women are equal BUT shouldn’t go to jail when they break the law … or something.

Sorry Kamala but that is INCREDIBLY sexist.

We must work to give women who broke the law and were convicted and sentenced their dignity?

Democrats.

Hate to be a big ol’ party pooper, but when a woman goes to jail in America odds are she has earned those shackles. Unlike other women who are shackled around the world.

These women definitely need Kamala’s help, which means she won’t bother.

The whole point of the tag though is reverse sexism if you think about it; women can do the crime but can’t do the time?

Oh sweet baby carrots …

Apparently.

Something like that.

If we rolled our eyes any further back into our heads they’d get stuck there.

Liberal BS hashtags are pretty predictable.

