Seriously 2017, if you could STOP this sort of thing for just a few days, that would be RAD.

Cecile Richards apparently has an inner cowgirl … who knew?

There’s just something really weird about seeing Cecile Richards riding a mechanical bull. Sorta like when you see dogs dressed up in people clothes?

Weird.

Maybe this is her contribution to birth control.

Trending

Oof.

And don’t give her any ideas.

Double oof.

Triple oof.

Cecile is likely trying to show folks in flyover country how she’s just like them, except for you know, being a millionaire and advocating the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent babies every year.

Just like them.

Yeehaw even.

Related:

DERP: Hillary spox tweets 9 GOP PROMISES not to #RepealObamacare, there’s just 1 problem

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bullCecile RichardsPlanned Parenthood