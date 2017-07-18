Seriously 2017, if you could STOP this sort of thing for just a few days, that would be RAD.
Cecile Richards apparently has an inner cowgirl … who knew?
Channeling my inner cowgirl this weekend. 🐴🤷🏼♀️🐎🥇 pic.twitter.com/6GLdsW1NIr
— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) July 17, 2017
There’s just something really weird about seeing Cecile Richards riding a mechanical bull. Sorta like when you see dogs dressed up in people clothes?
Weird.
Maybe this is her contribution to birth control.
Did you bill Medicaid for the ride? https://t.co/dPkMLVJAOH
— Boo Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 18, 2017
Oof.
And don’t give her any ideas.
Put one of these in every poor neighborhood in America!
— Boo Musket (@Patriot_Musket) July 18, 2017
Double oof.
Is this your new low-cost abortion machine? https://t.co/kegxpot4Mt
— Tryx (@Tryxt3rocks) July 18, 2017
Triple oof.
You know PP receipts are down when she goes from riding a Lamborghini to riding a fake cow.
— Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) July 18, 2017
Cecile is likely trying to show folks in flyover country how she’s just like them, except for you know, being a millionaire and advocating the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent babies every year.
Just like them.
Yeehaw even.
