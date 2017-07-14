This may be the best thing on the Internet … today.

This is what @RealAlexJones rants would sound like as a @boniver song. pic.twitter.com/CYYjgcH3Dq — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) July 14, 2017

Literal vampire potbelly goblins are after us … think he said Liberal but literal is actually funnier.

It’s the look on his face with the music, it’s priceless.

This is amazing. (Except I think he said liberal not literal). Anyway, I need to own this song. — Tamara Holder (@tamaraholder) July 14, 2017

Full disclosure, we listened to it several times and laughed harder EVERY damn time.

Hey, it’s catchy.

People of all political persuasions found the video hilarious; c’mon, if we can’t laugh about Obama and Hillary smelling like sulfur set to some peaceful guitar rhythms what can we laugh at?

Alex Jones is a legend and this is amazing lol — CitizenScientist (@shaun_wilkinson) July 14, 2017

Even fans of Alex Jones enjoyed this.

It’s just that well done.

I know a lot of people say this, but seriously. This is why the internet is great. — Nathan Cohen (@NaCo89) July 14, 2017

Indeed.

