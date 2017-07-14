PETA strikes again, because well … they’re PETA.

Although there are plenty of people out there who think their name should actually be PITA, but we digress.

Idiotic PETA Ruins a Man’s Life For Helping an Endangered Species https://t.co/EXK21m0gdu — RedState (@RedState) July 14, 2017

From RedState:

If you haven’t yet realized that the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are fringe lunatics that care less about animals than they do about their own absurdist publicity stunts, this should convince you. PETA is suing David Slater, the photographer responsible for the viral “monkey selfie” photo that swept the internet a few years ago. They’re suing him for copyright infringement on behalf of the monkey. Their stupid stunt has left the photographer broke because of the legal fees.

Suing a photographer on behalf of a monkey.

Serio?

If PETA thinks monkeys are people, at least they timed the lawsuit to coincide with the opening of War for the Planet of the Apes…. https://t.co/VEwXjXB8Ns — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 14, 2017

Did Ted Cruz really just troll PETA? HA!!!

PETA doesn't have enough of a sense of humor or irony to appreciate their timing… — Michael Burton (@Burtcomma) July 14, 2017

And as usual, SJWs have no sense of humor.

Well you seem to think fetuses are people, sooooo… #pendejo pic.twitter.com/wHSEMks7jJ — Adri Contreras 🌵🌹✨ (@adrianacont) July 14, 2017

This gal was special, she deleted her tweet … guess she figured out that fetuses are people?

What are they? Monkeys? — Jim Jamitis (@anthropocon) July 14, 2017

Hammers?

How about working on healthcare? You're distracted. — TimJones (@tjs2122) July 14, 2017

Nag nag nag.

Oh God no not a joke, IT HURTS! Why do dis to us?! pic.twitter.com/TLUklu9oPN — Zack (@zacka77ack89) July 14, 2017

Heh.

Ted Cruz slamming stupid people Twitter is our favorite Twitter.

