Admit it. You made at least ONE of these faces just a little bit ago …

Full transparency, this editor made EVERY ONE OF THESE FACES when Donald Trump Jr. released the email chain on Twitter. Scotty’s face in particular seemed to last the longest though…

Spock would likely find all of Twitter highly illogical.

Yup. Us too. #ScottySolidarity

Yes, that face too.

What a day …

Thanks Salena, we needed a laugh. Shew!

