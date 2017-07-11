Admit it. You made at least ONE of these faces just a little bit ago …

The many faces of Twitter when news breaks… pic.twitter.com/CaE6bxI5zU — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) July 11, 2017

Full transparency, this editor made EVERY ONE OF THESE FACES when Donald Trump Jr. released the email chain on Twitter. Scotty’s face in particular seemed to last the longest though…

I want to be Spock in this, but I'm pretty sure I end up as Scotty too. — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) July 11, 2017

Spock would likely find all of Twitter highly illogical.

I'm definitely Scotty in this scenario — Joseph Daher (@joedah87) July 11, 2017

Yup. Us too. #ScottySolidarity

Yes, that face too.

What a day …

Thanks Salena, we needed a laugh. Shew!

