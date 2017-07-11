And Alyssa thought this was so clever … lol

Col•lu•sion – noun – secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others. https://t.co/Hg70EW5g6h

Every time the Left (including the media and Hollywood elite) thinks they’ve caught Trump or a member of his family doing something wrong they overreact and make total fools of themselves.

1. Tactic generally used by Democrats — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) July 10, 2017

Which is sadly all that Alyssa Milano seems capable of doing these days.

It’s kinda like they’re all obsessed.