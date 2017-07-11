And Alyssa thought this was so clever … lol
Col•lu•sion – noun – secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others. https://t.co/Hg70EW5g6h
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 9, 2017
Every time the Left (including the media and Hollywood elite) thinks they’ve caught Trump or a member of his family doing something wrong they overreact and make total fools of themselves.
1. Tactic generally used by Democrats
— FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) July 10, 2017
Which is sadly all that Alyssa Milano seems capable of doing these days.
It’s kinda like they’re all obsessed.
You seem obsessed with Trump, like a nerd high school girl who has secret crush on the quarterback. It's kind of cute and amusing.Thanks! 👍😍
— Blue Snowshoe 🔵 (@DoubleJacked) July 10, 2017
*eye roll*
Ahhh..Duh…He's a private citizen .. how about @SenSanders and his under investigation for FELONY bank fraud. That's a legitimate story
— The Wine Guru®🇺🇸 (@mrwinemaster) July 9, 2017
Oh yeah, that. Well they’re far too busy trying to create news to actually report it.
SO PROUD, now you understand one of the words that applies to @TheDemocrats primary …
— Rainbow&Unicorns🌈🦄 (@NO2USPLUTOCRACY) July 10, 2017
She can read, yay!
-President's son has a coffee with a Russian = Media Outrage
-Clinton takes Millions in "Speaking Fees" from Russia = Silence from Media
— Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) July 10, 2017
D’oh!
But Truuuuuuuuuump.
