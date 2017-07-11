Maybe Chelsea Manning should stick to things he … err … she knows. Like treason.

Oh and hey, look at us being all sensitive and stuff by calling him a her in the headline. So progressive.

Heh.

And speaking of progressive … WHOA DAWGIE.

we are threatened by force to participate in wage labor every day — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 9, 2017

Umm, what? Government is forcing people to work … who knew?

You are not making a strong case for your sanity https://t.co/VNNrdq0ZnW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 11, 2017

Not at all.

What was the first clue? The whole pretending to be a chick to get out of jail thing?

Communist ✔️

Transgender ✔️

Anti-American traitor ✔️ Has @CNN offered Chelsea Manning a job yet? https://t.co/fAh0vI4RQL pic.twitter.com/VQBZG2oT96 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 11, 2017

Hey, perfect! Chelsea would be a perfect fit – move over Jim Acosta.

I think he meant "wage slavery". but … you know … slavery/labor, man/woman — what's the difference amiright? — Edmund Kozak (@EGKozak) July 11, 2017

It’s just damn confusing at this point. Up is down, left is right, unicorns are leprechauns.

MASS HYSTERIA.

Oh, I'm pretty sure the Sanity Train left Manning Station a long time ago, derailed, tipped over, caught fire, and exploded. — D. McDaniel (@DManiac777) July 11, 2017

Choo choo!

Related:

Hold on to your vagina hats, Women’s March –> Dana Loesch ain’t takin’ ANY prisoners

DAYUM! Ben Shapiro drops ‘a whole box of mics’ on Lena Dunham and pro-aborts

Twitchy coverage of Ben Shapiro