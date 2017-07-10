Poor Linda Sarsour.

Seems she feels like the victim since many Americans weren’t exactly thrilled with her calling for a jihad against the president and telling other Muslims not to assimilate. Gosh, wonder why?

In response to the backlash, Sarsour went into overdrive making excuses for her hateful rhetoric:

My work is CRYSTAL CLEAR as an activist rooted in Kingian non-violence. This is y my teams r effective cause we r powerful w/o violence. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 6, 2017

Yes, her work IS crystal clear – she wants Sharia in America and if any other women disagree with her she wants their vaginas taken away. She has SAID as much.

But totally non-violent, right?

But yet you call for jihad? Please relocate to Syria… https://t.co/Rwyaa12YGR — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) July 6, 2017

Bam.

C’mon, Jenna said please.

That is typical liberal hypocrisy on display right there. Her cognitive dissonance is astounding. — Jim Bixby (@jrbixby) July 6, 2017

She's a proponent for Sharia. Sharia is in complete opposition to OUR Constitution. — I'm pretty awesome (@ineed2takeatwit) July 6, 2017

Something like that.

The only power this cretin, @lsarsour, has comes from intimidation by ignorant lefties harboring senseless guilt 4 having been born in a USA — Tom Marzagalli (@Pyromitus) July 6, 2017

Bingo. Sarsour allows bleeding hearts to pat themselves on the backs for being totally tolerant of an intolerant faith and feel super progressive for doing so.

Typical.

PS: Even though Jenna did say please, Sarsour didn’t bother to respond – wonder if her being Jewish had anything to do with it?

