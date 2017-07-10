Chelsea Clinton is clearly her mother’s daughter, poor girl. Just get her a couple of ugly pantsuits and a secret server to hide in her bathroom and she’s all set …

For the past three days, the media has been harping on Trump for allowing Ivanka to sit in for him during a women’s entrepreneurship forum when he had to leave for a brief moment for a couple of meetings. And gosh, Ivanka might even know more than her dad about being a woman entrepreneur, right?

But still, she’s a Trump so the media was super pissy, hence Trump’s tweets this morning:

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

He went on …

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

While the tweet is a little rough (standard Trump), he’s not wrong. If Hillary had been elected and asked Chelsea to sit in the media would be insisting it was TOTALLY GIRL POWER and that we should MAKE WAY FOR PRESIDENT CHELSEA.

He’s spot on.

Which is probably why Chelsea got all fussy with him:

Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017

And she wonders why her mom lost?

Here's a great read, Chelsea How the Clintons Sold Out US National Interests to the Putin Regime https://t.co/PJ3hMkC3Mk #RussiaCollusion — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) July 10, 2017

Oh yeah, the reality of the Clintons … ouch.

Well, at least he didn't give away uranium deposits to the Russians like you mother did. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 10, 2017

Oops.

why give the country away when you can sell it to the Russians?#uraniumgate — Ó Scolaid Òg (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) July 10, 2017

No matter how much the Left fawns over Hillary’s daughter (trust us, they do and it’s really pathetic) there is always the voice of reality responding to her tweets from Conservatives who understand that no matter what Trump does badly, Hillary would have been worse.

Maybe that’s why Chelsea is so testy.

