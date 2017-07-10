Seems even Democrats want DNC Chair Tom Perez to ‘change the racist record.’ Wonder if they’ve figured out playing identity politics isn’t winning them any elections …

He doesn't want people of color to vote. https://t.co/fNscda7voC — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) July 9, 2017

Huh? Where does it say anything about Trump (or any Republican for that matter) not wanting black Americans to vote?

Oh that’s right, it doesn’t, because that’s BS.

But don’t let the truth get in the way of your narrative, Tom.

And Dems take the vote of minorities especially AAs for granted. Change your platform Sir. #VoterSuppression #voterfraudcommission — Theo Smith (@Theosochill) July 9, 2017

Of course they do, they take minorities, women and the LGBTQ community for granted. They even go so far as to treat members of these groups who support Republicans as enemies, and traitors.

Enough about what he doesn't want. What does DNC want? Should we be (1) Encouraging states to conduct regular threat assessments of > — Moira (@moiraeve1) July 9, 2017

We kinda sorta love watching Tom’s own party kicking him in the teeth.

@TomPerez I knocked on doors for McGovern before I was old enough to vote..you are boring — getsee (@erik_gets) July 10, 2017

Tough crowd.

And yet the DNC is still unable to find an effective way to win. Stop with sanders and focus on supporting real democrats! — joyce i (@joyceli2011) July 9, 2017

Democrats have some serious issues on their hands.

And it’s awesome.

Related:

BOW TO US! Democrat’s tweet on his own party’s message goes HILARIOUSLY wrong