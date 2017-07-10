Seems even Democrats want DNC Chair Tom Perez to ‘change the racist record.’ Wonder if they’ve figured out playing identity politics isn’t winning them any elections …

Huh? Where does it say anything about Trump (or any Republican for that matter) not wanting black Americans to vote?

Oh that’s right, it doesn’t, because that’s BS.

But don’t let the truth get in the way of your narrative, Tom.

Of course they do, they take minorities, women and the LGBTQ community for granted. They even go so far as to treat members of these groups who support Republicans as enemies, and traitors.

We kinda sorta love watching Tom’s own party kicking him in the teeth.

Tough crowd.

Democrats have some serious issues on their hands.

And it’s awesome.

