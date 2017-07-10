Valerie Jarrett apparently likes to play Words With Friends … she has friends. Who knew?

That being said, we’re PRETTY sure she didn’t mean to share her WWW information in a challenge for the whole Twitterverse to see.

This was probably a mistake. https://t.co/4xBUi6hG7z — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2017

Ya’ think?

Ok, who’s going to challenge Val to a game? Anyone?

*snort*

She has friends? — starblazer (@01Starblazer) July 10, 2017

Ya’ know what, Obama is probably pretty good at Words With Friends.

Val doesn't want to play words with friends anymore I guess. https://t.co/gfJbtwnOq1 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2017

Awww, that’s too bad. She clearly needs something to do these days.

Related:

Holy mother of unhinged! Valerie Jarrett SCREECHES at marine for calling OUT her lack of respect