Wait, seriously?

So it’s not good enough for Cenk Uygur when Twitter verifies someone’s identity … if you’re an anonymous brand or voice behind an account without a “real name” your verification isn’t as important?

Twitter needs to have a layer between verified and anonymous. Maybe green check next to name of anyone who is using their real name & info. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 9, 2017

And you know this made sense in his tiny head.

It sounds like a green card for people not good enough for citizenship am I crazy — Michael A. Wood Jr. (@MichaelAWoodJr) July 9, 2017

Sounds a lot like Twitter picking winners and losers to us …

Do liberals really not see the insanity of demanding ID for social media but not for voting? — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 9, 2017

Yup! Hey, Voter ID isn’t cool but we should make sure people are legit before they can tweet. Like CNN, clearly Cenk sees journalists as ‘above’ everyday people.

You sound like CNN wanting to track down meme makers — Roland king (@Rolandvanking) July 9, 2017

Ya’ think?

Not interested in more classes to divide us what are weird idea — Michael A. Wood Jr. (@MichaelAWoodJr) July 9, 2017

Or allow users to verify themselves with the use of an id. Pretty simple, I've always said it. @jack — Freddy Rivero (@Geek_Fred) July 9, 2017

An ID isn’t enough for Twitter, and they only verify “certain” accounts; a feminist cat hoarder bashing men 24/7 with 12 followers gets verified before Conservatives with tens of thousands of followers who write for legit publications.

Just sayin’.

nah man. i'd take an edit button before that — Romulux (@Giglyoronomicon) July 9, 2017

YAAAAAS!

Uncomfortably close to @ClaraJeffery wanting Twitter to only be for journalists or whatever her stupid idea was.Let's not censor ppl further — Caroline Stark (@CCStark) July 9, 2017

Elitism at it’s worst.

