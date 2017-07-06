Karma’s only a b*tch when you are first, CNN.

How Fox's talk shows work: take a two-day-old uncontroversial comment from me, use it to complain about the media https://t.co/CFByTTCzJ4 pic.twitter.com/T5WEQJ9qSG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 6, 2017

Gosh, Brian seems awfully mad.

Huh … wonder why.

And hey, those comments were TWO DAYS OLD!

So…it's not ok for cable news channels to talk about two-day-old comments? Good to know! — Matthew P. Willis (@BigSwillyStyle) July 6, 2017

Hands off! Even though CNN and other media outlets are still complaining about tweets Trump sent weeks ago. Oh yeah, and that Russia story that hasn’t progressed in MONTHS?

Apparently if you work for CNN your comments should only be valid for the day you say them, or something.

How CNN shows work: Hope at least a handful of people waiting at airport gates & waiting rooms watch us talk bad about non-liberals. — James Smith (@DroppinTheMitts) July 6, 2017

This week has definitely NOT done CNN any favors.

You guys must be desperate at @CNN now. Making up news is getting boring? — 2nd Amendment Dude (@2ADude) July 6, 2017

Media talking about media can seem SELF SERVING! @HowardKurtz @JBFlint — mikewarder1 (@mikewarder1) July 6, 2017

Just a little, but we sure like making fun of them for doing it.

