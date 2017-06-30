Yeah, we normally cover the Sean Spicer parody account, @sean_spicier, because something he has tweeted has not only fooled a bunch of Lefties into thinking he’s the real press secretary, but it has enraged them.

Which makes us all laugh.

This time though it’s in relation to a tweet he sent out that ties into an article we wrote yesterday about how John Cusack has blocked at least half of Twitter (including Twitchy!).

As you can imagine, the results of his tweet were pretty damn hilarious:

This makes paying to see Gross Pointe Blank even worse pic.twitter.com/6OgLhbYKbq — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 29, 2017

Ha!

Actually though, Gross Pointe Blank was one of his better movies.

He blocked me too! It's funny, but a company I once worked for did work for him. He is STUPID! Bigly! pic.twitter.com/FMn0Cv9phl — Contrarian (@contrarian11) June 30, 2017

We just think he’s a little overly sensitive.

I sent this to him today. Took him about 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/QeHYHHESQu — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) June 30, 2017

Admit it, you read this tweet exactly to the song … right?

We did too.

Heh.

Aww John, why so sensitive? I didn't even "Say Anything". Why is there so much anger "In Your Eyes" pic.twitter.com/vgp85z3wDp — Ramani (@Ramani33_) June 30, 2017

John Cusack is missing out on SO MUCH having the Sean Spicier blocked.

As well as Twitchy – harrumph!

