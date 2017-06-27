Full disclosure, we have been watching Rosie’s timeline like a HAWK all day waiting for her to react after James O’Keefe dropped a video basically proving the Russia story (the one she’s been pushing) was all for ratings.

Interestingly enough, it took a tweet from Donald Trump to finally TRIGGER her into ranting:

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Freak out from Hollywood elite in 3 … 2 … 1

hey moron – when do u resign for pushing ur phony bullshit stories? ur ratings r the lowest in history – no president was more hated #RUSSIA — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 27, 2017

Huh? Maybe someone should send her the video? Or maybe she saw it and is deflecting?

Or maybe she’s just nutty.

Hey Rosie, we thought you were leaving the USA, so go already! — Jennifer Maghinay (@jenpi2) June 27, 2017

Fair.

Rosie didn’t exactly respond to this very well:

hey jenny – eat me – @jenpi2 — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 27, 2017

Ugh. Not a good visual.

Sounds very Christian of her Rosie… — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 27, 2017

Oh look, another blue check trashing Christians while a Hollywood elite spews obscenities.

How very typical.

Then Rosie doubled down:

– jesus grabbed her heart – trump grabbed her pussy — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 27, 2017

Awful.

Her whole timeline is a mishmash of shouty tweets and paranoid conspiracy … even more so than usual today.

no one did that – he got $ from racist daddy – 5 kids from 3 wives @unapiva – lied n cheated n bankrupt A LOT – he is a conman – u idiot#USA — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 27, 2017

Nothing convinces people to listen to your views like calling them an idiot.

Keep it up, Rosie.

