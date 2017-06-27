Full disclosure, we have been watching Rosie’s timeline like a HAWK all day waiting for her to react after James O’Keefe dropped a video basically proving the Russia story (the one she’s been pushing) was all for ratings.

Interestingly enough, it took a tweet from Donald Trump to finally TRIGGER her into ranting:

Freak out from Hollywood elite in 3 … 2 … 1

Huh? Maybe someone should send her the video? Or maybe she saw it and is deflecting?

Or maybe she’s just nutty.

Fair.

Rosie didn’t exactly respond to this very well:

Ugh. Not a good visual.

Oh look, another blue check trashing Christians while a Hollywood elite spews obscenities.

How very typical.

Then Rosie doubled down:

Awful.

Her whole timeline is a mishmash of shouty tweets and paranoid conspiracy … even more so than usual today.

Nothing convinces people to listen to your views like calling them an idiot.

Keep it up, Rosie.

