Mental note, never EVER listen to Bernie Sanders … on anything.

Remember when he was talking about deodorant privilege or some other crazy nonsense? Add this to his crazy:

Here's a crazy idea: We should join the rest of the world and guarantee health care to all, rather than take it away from 23 million people. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 25, 2017

Here’s the thing – he SAYS ‘guaranteeing health care’ to everyone is a crazy idea. Of course he’s being sarcastic in that he doesn’t actually think it’s crazy, but the rest of us who don’t live in ‘Crazy Land’ know it’s insanity.

Which begs the question, was Peter King dropped on his head?

There is no reason we shouldn’t. https://t.co/zO2vqM1sTa — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) June 26, 2017

Umm … we can think of a BUNCH of reasons why we shouldn’t, and ultimately why we CAN’T.

And so could prominent Conservatives on Twitter:

You mean except for the cost, the rationing, the squeezing out of medical providers, and the Constitution? https://t.co/6hgslJ6qCu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 26, 2017

Oh yeah, those things.

Easy to say. Harder to pay for….Bernie loves making promises he can't possibly keep. I'm gonna run for POTUS & guarantee houses & cars!!! — Alex Bodashka (@ABodashka) June 26, 2017

Didn’t Obama already do that?

Heh.

Tax rates, Peter. That is one huge reason. You see the tax rates in the U.K.? Denmark? Canada? We’re talking impacts on a massive scale. — Heath Lewison (@HLewison) June 26, 2017

What are these tax rates you speak of?

Not forcing people to buy a product they don't want isn't "taking away health care". It's liberty. — Sunny Winter (@sunnywintersays) June 26, 2017

It’s also common sense.

Actually there's 23M reasons, those people will choose not to be covered, but libs will lie and say they've lost coverage — Michael Highsmith (@click4mrh) June 26, 2017

Of course, it’s far more dramatic to pretend Republicans are dumping poor people off of their health insurance. Admitting they are giving people back the freedom to CHOOSE is a much harder sell for Democrats.

Stick to sports — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) June 26, 2017

Agreed.

Related:

HA! Lefties lost their damn MINDS over Grover Norquist’s tweet about his daughter buying a guitar