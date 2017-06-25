James Woods had some tough words for Bernie Sanders and his wife …

Heh. No, he’s not.

But the way the media is (isn’t) covering it, very few people would actually know that – thank goodness for people like James Woods with a large following who are willing to do the media’s job FOR THEM.

Via Fox News:

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) wife Jane Sanders has booked top notch lawyers to defend her against allegations of bank fraud.

The FBI launched an investigation into loans Sanders applied for when she was president of Burlington College, alleging that she lied to qualify for them.

A January 2016 complaint filed by Donald Trump’s Vermont campaign chair, lawyer Brady Toensing, originally requested the investigation.

The complaint alleged that Mrs. Sanders lied on a 2010 loan application from People’s United Bank for $10 million to expand Burlington’s campus.

Uh oh.

But Trump? Russia?

Always do as they say, not as they do.

It’s the Socialist way.

Hrm.

Popcorn. Our money is on Sanders …

