James Woods had some tough words for Bernie Sanders and his wife …

#BankFraudBernie is not having the greatest week… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 24, 2017

Heh. No, he’s not.

But the way the media is (isn’t) covering it, very few people would actually know that – thank goodness for people like James Woods with a large following who are willing to do the media’s job FOR THEM.

Another Sanders who loves spending other peoples' hard earned money. #ShadySanders https://t.co/EtstIZuZv8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 24, 2017

Via Fox News:

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) wife Jane Sanders has booked top notch lawyers to defend her against allegations of bank fraud. The FBI launched an investigation into loans Sanders applied for when she was president of Burlington College, alleging that she lied to qualify for them. A January 2016 complaint filed by Donald Trump’s Vermont campaign chair, lawyer Brady Toensing, originally requested the investigation. The complaint alleged that Mrs. Sanders lied on a 2010 loan application from People’s United Bank for $10 million to expand Burlington’s campus.

Uh oh.

But Trump? Russia?

So the guy who built a career bashing other people's' integrity needs to lawyer up over bank fraud allegations? #SweetIrony #BankFraudBernie — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 24, 2017

Always do as they say, not as they do.

It’s the Socialist way.

Bernie and Jane Sanders, under FBI investigation for bank fraud, hire lawyers – CBS #BankFraudBernie #ShadySanders https://t.co/S91imuq9j3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 24, 2017

Hrm.

Question of the day: who will end up getting indicted first? #LyingLoretta or #BankFraudBernie — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 24, 2017

Popcorn. Our money is on Sanders …

Related:

So much BOOM! Roseanne Barr causes SJW heads to explode with two, simple (perfect) tweets