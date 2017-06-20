OMG SO MUCH SEXISM!

Gal Gadot made $300,000 for Wonder Woman as compared to Henry Cavill's $14M for Man of Steel. The most compelling DC villain is the pay gap. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 20, 2017

MUH WAGE GAP!!!

Except it’s not true.

At all.

This tweet has 5,000 RTs and spawned countless articles. As best I can tell, it's the result of very bad journalism https://t.co/5i4SaqKpc5 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2017

Yeah yeah, Lauren here DESPERATELY wants it to be some giant piece of evidence proving the wage gap exists, but no.

This factoid comes from this Daily Dot article, which cited Forbes for Cavill's salary https://t.co/ZNShCKx4xV pic.twitter.com/0qCGd9xKZm — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2017

But Forbes didn't cite anyone. So where did they get that figure? Here's where things get interesting. https://t.co/ogLp1jeYi3 pic.twitter.com/QjGBpvfXHJ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2017

A week earlier, a clickbaity site called Gobankingrates(.)com wrote up a piece about the net worth's of Cavill, Affleck, etc. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2017

But they wrote that Cavill's ENTIRE NET WORTH was $14 million. https://t.co/uBpVxuYaGL pic.twitter.com/t9AAf8gTot — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2017

More likely, they just phrased it horribly. Cavill was just worth that much at the time. (Gat Gadot was worth $10 million at the same time). — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 20, 2017

Even Vanity Fair says it’s BS:

It would be perfectly indicative of the gender pay gap that lingers in Hollywood. . . if it were at all true. So while Gadot’s $300,000 is pretty small compared to the millions her movie has made, she hasn’t sold herself short; the actress hasn’t yet signed a deal for the now- inevitable Wonder Woman 2, and her agents are surely already working to net their 10 percent of her much-larger payday. (Director Patty Jenkins is also expected to negotiate for a higher payday, even though her contract doesn’t include an option for a sequel, as Gadot’s does.) Given Wonder Woman‘s popularity compared to tepid returns for Batman and Superman’s latest outings, it’s not hard to imagine Gadot following in Robert Downey Jr.’s footsteps as the de facto leader of the franchise. First woman to be paid $50 million for a superhero movie? We wouldn’t be surprised.

The viral stat even fooled Piers Morgan:

Now THIS is sexism. https://t.co/F8wn4GuIAb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 20, 2017

But no.

Actually the statistic is wildly untrue, so there's that. https://t.co/DGu6c2v3Th — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 20, 2017

It's not if you'd actually use your brain.

Chris Evans first Captain movie: $300k

Hemsworth first Thor: $200k

Downey first Ironman: $500k — TJ Choquette (@TJChoquette) June 20, 2017

We’d be embarrassed for Duca and Morgan if we weren’t busy being annoyed by both of them.