Well, good to know authorities are hard at work ARRESTING people over tweets. Meanwhile their local TV stations air a shows like ‘The Jihadis Next Door’ …

What a silly place.

Via BBC News:

Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, is being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorism, attempted murder and murder following the incident at Finsbury Park.

Reminds us of how multiple accounts have called for Katie Hopkins’ arrest in the past for supposedly tweeting ‘mean things’ about terrorists.

Trending

And speaking of Hopkins:

 

Priorities folks.

Arrested for tweeting them at least, but basically the same thing.

Sorta like trying to stop a play you disagree with, right?

#MERICA.

As long as they don’t tweet something mean they’re probably in the clear, fair point.

Seems legit.

 

