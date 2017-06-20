Awww, remember when Democrats assured us Obamacare was going to be TOTES rad and save us a bunch of money? Like the next best thing to sliced bread? And didn’t Obama even promise we’d each save $2500 every year with it?

Huh.

Well, these tweets did NOT age well:

Since everyone is having fun with old healthcare legislation tweets, here are a few more to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/Rh7vJixkkr — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) June 20, 2017

As we all know, premiums rose through the FREAKIN’ ROOF … that tweet from OFA TruthTeam is especially shameless.

premiums dont matter, guy — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 20, 2017

Yeah, guy.

"Premiums don't matter" Wait, what? — Woko Haram (@Wokieleaksalt) June 20, 2017

They don’t matter to people who know they won’t have to worry about paying them because MEDICAID.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

higher premiums, fewer doctors, and 3-4 co-pays each Doctor visit…what's not to love? — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) June 20, 2017

The worst part is that, while media and pundits believed this, those writing the law KNEW it would be more $ & we'd lose docs & plans. — Keep It Real (@JusDaFacks) June 20, 2017

Of course they knew. Gruber has bragged about needing Americans to be stupid so they could get it passed. So the Left can SIT DOWN while the GOP works to figure out a way to fix the mess they made of our healthcare system.

