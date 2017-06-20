Earlier today, Twitchy reported on the joke Bannon made about Spicer getting fatter and that’s why he has been doing fewer on-camera press conferences. We also covered Chelsea Clinton’s reaction to said joke

And now we might as well cover the funniest part of all.

Sean Spicer’s parody’s (@sean_spicier) tweet:

Nailed it.

We all know Grammy Clinton has a long history of mistreating women her husband allegedly assaulted … one could almost say they don’t mind slut shaming.

Hey, at least it wasn’t a Photoshop of Lincoln wearing a MAGA hat, right?

Once a Clinton, always a Clinton.

