Earlier today, Twitchy reported on the joke Bannon made about Spicer getting fatter and that’s why he has been doing fewer on-camera press conferences. We also covered Chelsea Clinton’s reaction to said joke …

Hi Jim! Just me as I was standing in line @Starbucks earlier. Fat shaming isn't a joke I find funny. Ever. https://t.co/cKIJR3UDnl — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 20, 2017

And now we might as well cover the funniest part of all.

Sean Spicer’s parody’s (@sean_spicier) tweet:

Slut shaming on the other hand…https://t.co/ax9Ojd1WSp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 20, 2017

Nailed it.

We all know Grammy Clinton has a long history of mistreating women her husband allegedly assaulted … one could almost say they don’t mind slut shaming.

When making a joke, the rule of thumb is to ask, 'Would Chelsea Clinton find this funny?' If you answer 'no,' you've struck comedy gold. — John Stephen Walsh (@jswriter65) June 20, 2017

Hey, at least it wasn’t a Photoshop of Lincoln wearing a MAGA hat, right?

Once a Clinton, always a Clinton.

