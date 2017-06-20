Ya’ think?!

Maybe the Senate is keeping the healthcare bill secret because it's so good that they want it to be like the happiest surprise party ever! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 20, 2017

So we’re PRETTY sure Michael Ian Black wasn’t being genuine with this tweet (even though a bunch of Lefties with blue checks got seriously pissed at him), and his reaction when being called out by Conservatives supports our conclusion.

Where were these people when the Democrats were nuking health care as we know it?

What's wrong with having the Republicans present their bill for debate when it's completed? That's what the Dems did in 2009 with O'Care. — Jody Taylor (@Jodyjtaylor) June 20, 2017

Anything the GOP does is wrong, didn’t you know that? Republicans could find a way to end poverty throughout the world and the Left would find a way to complain about the social welfare programs that would no longer be needed.

Maybe they are just following Nancy Pelosi's lead. You know, needing to PASS the bill to find out what's IN the bill — Chris McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) June 20, 2017

That quote will haunt Nancy Pelosi forever … as it should.

Sure, just like the ACA that nobody could read until it passed, at 1 AM, on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/Sg41tr63Sx — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 20, 2017

REMEMBER THAT?! The ACA was passed on Christmas Eve with not one single Republican vote … and they have the nerve to bitch about what the GOP is doing now?!

Are you saying you didn't like the way that was handled? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 20, 2017

Maybe Roadbeer should have spoken more slowly?

Duuuuurrrrr, obviously. Just like I don't like how this is handled either. I'm sure you can provide Tweets of you being just as consistent. https://t.co/kByekaSwdZ — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 20, 2017

Uh-oh, nonbinary argument?! Whatever will the Hollywood guy do?

I don't remember what I said about ACA, but it took a year of debate and hearings to come to a vote. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 20, 2017

Of course he doesn’t remember what he said about the ACA because he didn’t say a damn thing.

So the answer is no, you are not consistent in your condemning government overreach. Just when the team you don't like does it. https://t.co/hGy3GHVigr — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 20, 2017

Following the Dem’s playbook – “Do as we say, not as we do.”

I'm not condemning government overreach- that's your bag. I'm condemning government corruption. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 20, 2017

Right.

That's exactly what we did for 8 years, only now you just sound whiny. — Ginger 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MrsFreedomFirst) June 20, 2017

But he doesn’t remember the last eight years or something.

Oh, so it's only corrupt when the team you don't like does it. Got it. https://t.co/28KaiUpYG9 — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 20, 2017

And they wonder why the make us all crazy?

