Remember last year when Mattel released a new line of Barbies to show diversity? One of them was even chubby?

Well, Mattel clearly didn’t want to be ‘sexist’ in their diversity (plus they won some award for being the most diverse or something) so they came out with a new line of Ken dolls …

WATCH: Mattel introduces a new line of diverse Ken dolls (INCLUDING MAN BUN KEN): https://t.co/rF9l5l71fz pic.twitter.com/MuM5fujcNo — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 20, 2017

Three different body types, seven different skin tones, and nine different hairstyles.

15 total dolls are coming out, 10 released today.

Is the one Ken wearing heart sunglasses?

We honestly can’t tell if people are clapping because they think a Ken doll with a man bun is a good idea or if this is laugh-clapping?

MAN BUN KEN DOLL. pic.twitter.com/Wk9Z3aagFy — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 20, 2017

Think this Ken Doll smells like patchouli and lectures people about GMOs?

Of course Twitter had a blast with the new Ken dolls, especially man bun Ken.

Does he come in a romper? https://t.co/tR35YvAvTK — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) June 20, 2017

After all these decades, Ken is finally anatomically correct. https://t.co/lBcAxIKFes — Cranky Gordon (@CrankyGordon) June 20, 2017

I don't even own Mattel's new man bun Ken Doll but he already told me the dangers of processed food and how Bernie would have beaten Trump. pic.twitter.com/rjxQQFiEfI — Sully Sullivan (@Mikey_Sul) June 20, 2017

Makes sense. Ken was always a dainty lad. He ain't no GI Joe. ⚡️ “There's a new Ken doll with a man bun”https://t.co/n0iPkyO5DR — Justin (@AdmiralOfAges) June 20, 2017

Mattel to release 'diverse Ken dolls' featuring 'Man Bun Ken' 'Hipster Ken' and 'Gay Ken' pic.twitter.com/nuLBWOGVEy — Bill O'Keefe (@thatbillokeefe) June 20, 2017

So Ken dolls now have a man bun but still don't have a penis. Makes total sense . — Hal from Canada. (@Halbeerz) June 20, 2017

*snort*

The new "Man Bun" Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie's car that he's driving until he "gets back on his feet again." pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

HAAAAAAAAAAA!

Ok, this editor MUST get a man bun Ken – we’ll keep you posted.