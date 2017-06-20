While Americans are inundated with Russia conspiracy theories and numerous other ‘tin-foil’ stories about the Trump administration, a very real and concerning situation around House Democrats has been brewing.

Four House Democratic IT admins (who just happen to be Pakistani) have been investigated for a MASS security breath.

Oh yeah, and no biggie but one of them has already fled the country and gone back to Pakistan.

From The Daily Caller:

A criminal suspect in an investigation into a major security breach on the House of Representatives computer network has abruptly left the country and gone to Pakistan, where her family has significant assets and VIP-level protection, a relative and others told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group.

Well then …

Could be said Democrats have been projecting, big time.

Umm because otherwise it’s totally racist? Bigoted?

No?

We got nothin’.

Right? And House Democrats like Debbie Wasserman Schultz have proven themselves to be so trustworthy and upstanding. *snort*

