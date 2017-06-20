While Americans are inundated with Russia conspiracy theories and numerous other ‘tin-foil’ stories about the Trump administration, a very real and concerning situation around House Democrats has been brewing.

Four House Democratic IT admins (who just happen to be Pakistani) have been investigated for a MASS security breath.

Oh yeah, and no biggie but one of them has already fled the country and gone back to Pakistan.

4 Pakistani House Democratic IT Admins Investigated For Mass Security Breach. No Arrests. 1 Fled Back to Pakistan. https://t.co/kjyNAJNE1A — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) June 20, 2017

A criminal suspect in an investigation into a major security breach on the House of Representatives computer network has abruptly left the country and gone to Pakistan, where her family has significant assets and VIP-level protection, a relative and others told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group.

Well then …

Of course not. Why would they want to hold criminals responsible for their actions!! They are criminals themselves that's why. — Wezzieweewayne (@TRUMPMAGA4LIFE) June 20, 2017

Could be said Democrats have been projecting, big time.

Why are these positions filled with foreigners? How does this make any sense? — John B. Ruger (@bapruger77) June 20, 2017

Umm because otherwise it’s totally racist? Bigoted?

No?

We got nothin’.

Pesky details — NickSearcys37thBitch (@scottlock4usc) June 20, 2017

Right? And House Democrats like Debbie Wasserman Schultz have proven themselves to be so trustworthy and upstanding. *snort*

