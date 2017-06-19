Being on Twitter, every ONCE in awhile you tweet something that just doesn’t age well. We all do it.

But it’s especially funny when someone like Charles Clymer does it and the tweet includes a ton of virtue signaling, like these tweets on exploiting a tragedy or a terror attack:

.@cmclymer, you've been exposed. Not only a hypocrite, but you are fully aware you're exploiting a tragedy. "I'm disgusted" #FinsburyPark pic.twitter.com/ZJDuyVAy7c — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) June 19, 2017

Notice one is a tragedy, and one is a terrorist attack.

Also notice he’s bitching at people for calling Manchester a terror attack and in other tweet he’s insisting we need to say these things out loud. Because his narrative tells him this makes sense.

When called out, he tweetstormed, which means it probably bugged him to have to eat his own words:

1/ GASP! Exposed? Whatever will I do. Oh, wait– I could point out your intellectually dishonest bullshit in comparing these tweets. https://t.co/QMzyNWq0u1 — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

Says the guy spewing intellectually dishonest BS.

2/ The image on the left is calling out the way Trump folks immediately started their Islamophobic bullshit after Manchester. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

While ignoring his own behavior, yup.

3/ I didn't call it a "terrorist attack" because there's no need. It's a fucking bomb in a stadium. Why state what's obvious to everyone? — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

It was a terror attack, derp.

4/ The one on the right pertains to how media consistently treats terrorist attacks perpetrated by white people, esp. against folks of color — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

Huh? The media called it a terror attack before we even knew what the driver looked like.

Huffington Post syndrome or what?

5/ There's a need to call it "terrorism" because media often refrains from doing in order not to alienate fragile white viewers/readers. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

Lie.

6/ Instead of "terrorism", you get descriptions like "lone wolf", "mentally unsound", "troubled". @DailyMailUK used "clean shaven" last nite — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

Psh. He could be talking about Islam.

7/ There's also the bit about what's factual versus what's projected. The Manchester attack was used by Trump folks to blame all of Islam. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

WHAT?! No.

As he says “Trump folks;” it’s like he doesn’t even understand he is doing the very thing he’s complaining about others doing.

Typical.

8/ Whereas the attack last night was stripped of any bit of commentary that pointed out violent hatred against Muslims. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

Maybe read something other than blogs?

9/ Of course, @YoungDems4Trump, you know this. It's pretty damn obvious. But it's not very convenient for you, is it? — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

Waaaaaaah.

10/ It's must easier to pretend there's a conflict of interest instead of digging down. Liberalism continues to frighten w/ facts. /thread — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 19, 2017

He was so mad he even made a typo.

Gotta love that.

/Thread.

