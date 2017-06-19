If Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats had THEIR way, people would be stuck depending on government programs for their entire lives. They just don’t understand that if someone relies entirely on the government for their most basic of needs they are never really free.

Not to mention that putting more money in American’s pockets truly is compassionate:

Republicans call Trump’s budget ‘compassionate.’ Cutting food stamps and Medicaid is not compassionate, it’s cruel. #TrumpCuts @KQEDForum — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 19, 2017

Nancy has no idea what cruelty really is.

Clearly, if she thinks NOT increasing the budget for these entitlement programs is cruel – it’s not even a real cut!

Yes, keep using other people's money to buy votes. — Trey Goode (@RealTreyGoode) June 19, 2017

Pander pander pander.

Yup.

It’s all they know.

Keeping them on them indefinitely is cruel. — Adam Strange (@Till_Daddy) June 19, 2017

And it keeps them dependent on their elected officials, which keeps said elected officials in power.

Woe is us! Gone are the days when more and more people were on food stamps every day! We miss you, Democrats! — Mike (@NeverUMike) June 19, 2017

Waaaaah.

And no, we don’t.

Those proframs are not being CUT! You're lying/misleading! The GROWTH of those programs is just being slowed! — robert (@zippypuke) June 19, 2017

Forget that under Obama, more people than ever before were on food stamps because they changed eligibility and made it easier for people to get them.

Welfare programs are a short term help for those in need, not a lifestyle for those who take advantage!!! Invite the homeless into your home — Greg Niese (@GregNiese) June 19, 2017

For years, Republicans have been more than supportive of a hand up, it’s when they become expected hand-outs that there’s a problem.

