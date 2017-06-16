We’re starting to understand why Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter.

This was his reaction after the shooting in Alexandria this week …

Guns, man. When are we going to look this issue in the eye and do something about it? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 14, 2017

Yeah, man. When are we going to do something about guns, because it was the gun’s fault some Bernie Sanders supporter decided to open fire on a bunch of Republicans.

Man.

So what about knives, cars, bombs etc…when are you going to get a clue? — America First! (@craig3036) June 15, 2017

But GUNS MAN.

Criminals don't follow laws that's why we need guns to protect ourselves from those that wish to bring us harm. — Jaime M. (@jaime_morris83) June 14, 2017

This ain’t rocket science people, but tell us more about how it will keep law-abiding people safer by taking their guns from them.

Derp.

So, this guy doesn't represent all Bernie supporters, but this guy represents all gun owners? Try harder. — Georgie 🇺🇸🗽 (@EmpireGeorgie) June 14, 2017

And speaking of that ridiculous assertion, check out what King retweeted:

Alexandria provides the latest conservatives' guide of blame for mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/L08CgTzSKd — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) June 14, 2017

FFS.

Somehow, even though Conservatives were the ones who got SHOT, it’s still our fault.

These people are shameless.

