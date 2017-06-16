We’re starting to understand why Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter.
This was his reaction after the shooting in Alexandria this week …
Guns, man. When are we going to look this issue in the eye and do something about it?
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 14, 2017
Yeah, man. When are we going to do something about guns, because it was the gun’s fault some Bernie Sanders supporter decided to open fire on a bunch of Republicans.
Man.
So what about knives, cars, bombs etc…when are you going to get a clue?
— America First! (@craig3036) June 15, 2017
But GUNS MAN.
Criminals don't follow laws that's why we need guns to protect ourselves from those that wish to bring us harm.
— Jaime M. (@jaime_morris83) June 14, 2017
This ain’t rocket science people, but tell us more about how it will keep law-abiding people safer by taking their guns from them.
Derp.
So, this guy doesn't represent all Bernie supporters, but this guy represents all gun owners? Try harder.
— Georgie 🇺🇸🗽 (@EmpireGeorgie) June 14, 2017
And speaking of that ridiculous assertion, check out what King retweeted:
Alexandria provides the latest conservatives' guide of blame for mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/L08CgTzSKd
— Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) June 14, 2017
FFS.
Somehow, even though Conservatives were the ones who got SHOT, it’s still our fault.
These people are shameless.
