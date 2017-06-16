We’re starting to understand why Donald Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter.

This was his reaction after the shooting in Alexandria this week …

Yeah, man. When are we going to do something about guns, because it was the gun’s fault some Bernie Sanders supporter decided to open fire on a bunch of Republicans.

Man.

But GUNS MAN.

This ain’t rocket science people, but tell us more about how it will keep law-abiding people safer by taking their guns from them.

Derp.

And speaking of that ridiculous assertion, check out what King retweeted:

FFS.

Somehow, even though Conservatives were the ones who got SHOT, it’s still our fault.

These people are shameless.

