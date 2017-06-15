The Jenna Jameson ass-kicking of David Frum continues …

As Twitchy readers know, Jenna Jameson owned David Frum and his ridiculous tweet about gun laws in Virginia yesterday after the shooting in Alexandria.

He was from Illinois you consummate shmuck 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/jG3bmakC6x — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) June 14, 2017

Apparently Frum in his smug, sad way, decided to engage Jenna, who we have started calling Mad Dog Jenna.

Not smart, son.

Her bio says she's Jewish? Please tell me that's a troll … https://t.co/DUkvHxl2C6 — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 15, 2017

Frum doesn’t know who Jenna is? That tells us a lot about the sad, angry, seemingly ‘frustrated’ guy.

Heh.

You sound threatened by my Jewishness ✡️ https://t.co/cfWwGfyLpq — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) June 15, 2017

That’s not all he’s threatened by.

You hurt his feelings with facts. 😭😭 — Kari (@oldschoolkari) June 15, 2017

Seems David is … delicate.

He's threatened by your message, and not bright enough to understand he won't find an angle to intimidate you into silence. — John Colaw (@LASJayhawk) June 15, 2017

Lucky for Frum, Ben ‘that big mean Republican broke my glasses’ Jacobs gave him the 411 on Jenna’s faith:

I believe she converted — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 15, 2017

Duh.

And then Frum doubled down on condescending …

There's redemption for everyone, but … surely somebody could have pointed out to her that the Catholics have much better architecture? https://t.co/I2miF6FW0p — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 15, 2017

Wow.

Is he trashing her faith? Does he think this is funny?

Wow, slut-shaming now. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 15, 2017

Or was he slut-shaming Jenna?

Either way, so very typical.

