Sounds like Tim Allen’s popular show, ‘Last Man Standing,’ is in ‘early talks’ for a revival on CMT after ABC axed it out of the blue.

You know, despite its high ratings.

Rumblings abounded throughout social media that the show was simply too CONSERVATIVE for ABC.

Whoohoo!

CMT now courting Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" for a possible revival of the show… https://t.co/4heVB6qfKi — Juliet Amy (@JAmy208) June 15, 2017

Via The Right Scoop:

The Viacom-owned network is in preliminary talks to revive canceled Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing. Insiders stress talks are in the early stages as CMT is exploring if it can revive the expensive show at a price point that works for the niche cable network. It’s unclear if a deal will be made as insiders cautioned that a renewal at CMT may be a long shot given the price tag on the veteran series. Also unclear is how big of a renewal the show could get as everything from a short order to multiple-season/20-episode run have been rumored. 20th TV, which has already placed calls to writers about a potential revival, and CMT declined comment.

Stick that in your pipe and smoke it, ABC.