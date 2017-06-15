As Twitchy readers know, earlier this week several ‘famous’ Twitter accounts were whining about being blocked (or not being blocked) by Donald Trump, including the ‘Master of Horror’ himself, Stephen King.

Would appear King is still going on and on about it, but to be honest we think it’s as much a joke to him as it is to the rest us. Really, only someone with zero knowledge about the first amendment would actually think you can sue the president for blocking you on his private account … on Twitter.

Oh.

HA HA HA.

Dude, no.

This argument is almost as silly as tentacle porn, the notion that Trump blocking people on Twitter is an infringement on their first amendment rights. LOG OUT and look at his tweets, get a new account … this is not the government punishing you for your speech.

THAT’S NOT HOW IT WORKS.

This guy can Google what tentacle porn is (right) but he can’t bother to actually take the time to understand our most basic and important right?

PS: Just FYI Kurt has blocked Twitchy … and half of Twitter.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
