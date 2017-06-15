As Twitchy readers know, earlier this week several ‘famous’ Twitter accounts were whining about being blocked (or not being blocked) by Donald Trump, including the ‘Master of Horror’ himself, Stephen King.

Blocked by Donald Trump, but still I persist. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2017

Would appear King is still going on and on about it, but to be honest we think it’s as much a joke to him as it is to the rest us. Really, only someone with zero knowledge about the first amendment would actually think you can sue the president for blocking you on his private account … on Twitter.

u can sue him for this. His twitter feed is the way he says he reaches "the people" & how they reach him. Prez impeding ur 1st Amend rights. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 15, 2017

Oh.

HA HA HA.

Dude, no.

I read your tweet just fine–Trump isn't hurting your 1st amendment rights a bit — Rick Crainium (@RickCrainium) June 15, 2017

This argument is almost as silly as tentacle porn, the notion that Trump blocking people on Twitter is an infringement on their first amendment rights. LOG OUT and look at his tweets, get a new account … this is not the government punishing you for your speech.

Sorry….just like if a president said "do not deliver mail to the white house from joe" blocking citizens from leaders is 1st Amend problem — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 15, 2017

THAT’S NOT HOW IT WORKS.

I know you're not very bright, but the 1st Amendment applies only to Congress. It's literally in the first 4 words of the amendment. — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 15, 2017

Furthermore, the @POTUS account is the official account. Trump can block who he likes with his personal one. — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 15, 2017

This guy can Google what tentacle porn is (right) but he can’t bother to actually take the time to understand our most basic and important right?

PS: Just FYI Kurt has blocked Twitchy … and half of Twitter.