Ever since the news broke that Megyn Kelly interviewed Alex Jones, people on the Left (and the Right) have been less than thrilled with her. The dozens of accusations being thrown at her for doing the interview have been almost as nutty as Jones himself.

Kelly released this statement just a bit ago:

Here is my statement regarding Sunday night’s interview: pic.twitter.com/iS2VfyLt6S — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 13, 2017

Journalists have interviewed horrid people over the years (even Hitler), and while we understand that people are angry with Jones for a multitude of reasons (and rightly so), why not shine a light on who he really is?

This is eminently correct. https://t.co/kAWt4f1MAf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 13, 2017

Agreed. Pretending these people don’t exist just dumps gasoline on their agenda and makes them ‘martyrs of the establishment.’ Jones has built his career around supposed persecution …

I don't get why the Sandy Hook parents are upset with Kelly. She's destroying their greatest enemy on national TV. https://t.co/Qr5Fw2JH4Q — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 13, 2017

Amen.

It’s not like Kelly had him on to talk about how great he is. In fact, Jones was pissed at her …

If God forbid anything similar happened to me, I'd want that scumbag paraded across national TV in humiliation nightly. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 13, 2017

Damn right.

Amen. Nothing disinfects like sunlight. — (((JeffMcIrish))) (@JeffMcIrish) June 13, 2017

Nothing scares the cockroaches like flipping on the lightswitch.

I think the uproar is simply because Kelly worked at Fox once — Blake Laytham (@blakelaytham) June 13, 2017

Bingo.

