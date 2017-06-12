Earlier today, social media was all aflutter with jokes and snark about the way Trump’s Cabinet behaved when addressing him, especially Reince Priebus who mentioned God and made it sound like some sorta weird church gathering.

And sure, the whole thing was kinda silly, but let’s not pretend Obama didn’t have his own “congregation”:

THAT’S what’s wrong with them, they miss kissing their king’s … ring.

Or ass, as Shapiro put it.

Heh.

Hrm, we’re not sure that’s physiologically possible but it’s worth noting to them because we’re givers.

And we all know facts don’t care about your feelings.

Indeed.

If only we’d taken out stock in Chapstick years ago. *sigh*

All’s fair in love and kissing ass, right?

