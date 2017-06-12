Go ahead Democrats, keep on making asses of yourselves, it’s fun to watch.

House Democrat, Rep Mike Quigley of Illinois (of course), has introduced the ‘COVFEFE Act’ because he’s a child … and he wants to amend the Presidential Records Act to include the term social media.

In other words, Quigley wants to find a way to use Trump’s Twitter account against him.

This was inevitable: a House Democrat (Chicago's @RepMikeQuigley) has introduced the "COVFEFE Act" pic.twitter.com/7cS7s87F1u — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) June 12, 2017

They have some serious issues on the Left but apparently it’s more fun to make fun of the president than work on legislation addressing actual problems.

Rep. Quigley introduces the “COVFEFE Act” pic.twitter.com/3nIyPdBPqY — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 12, 2017

“In order to maintain public trust in government …,” Quigley says. Sure, we should trust a government with officials like Quickly who take a typo on Twitter and name a law after it.

Jackasses.

Because Washington … congressman introduces the "COVFEFE Act" pic.twitter.com/xCNAQP4y6W — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 12, 2017

Because we didn’t think they were stupid enough already.

Keep it up Democrats, you’re making 2018 easier and easier for the GOP.

